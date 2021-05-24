Kyiv faces numerous explosions

Ukraine’s capital has been targeted with missile fire according to an adviser to the country’s government.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says strikes on Kyiv with a cruise or ballistic missiles continued.

A CNN team on the ground reported hearing two large blasts in central Kyiv and a third loud explosion in the distance.

People in Ukraine woke up to a new reality, as explosions rocked major cities and prompted many to flee the capital Kyiv.

Families in Kyiv told CNN about the decision they faced, leave behind their homes, facing potential danger on the road, or stay?

Heavy traffic-filled roads in Kyiv heading westward, as residents packed up and drove in the opposite direction of the Russian border.

The spectre of war had loomed over Ukraine for years but residents were still stunned to face their new reality as the death toll began to climb.

Russian mechanized forces that had entered Ukraine through Belarus were about 20 miles from Kyiv, top Biden administration officials told House lawmakers in a briefing.

A long convoy of vehicles has been moved across a military pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River near the Ukrainian-Belarussian border, according to new satellite images from Capella Space.

US President Joe Biden has also told reporters the United States was “in consultation with India” on the issue of Ukraine and Russia.

The comments came in response to a question on whether India, a major US defence partner, was “fully in sync” with the United States, with Biden adding, “we haven’t resolved that completely.”

India has a historic friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the US has grown at an unprecedented pace over the past two decades.