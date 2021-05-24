Ukraine will not respond to provocations, Zelensky says

Ukraine’s president has said his nation will not respond to provocations amid a deadly escalation in fighting in rebel Russian-backed eastern territories.

But Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders Ukraine would defend itself against Russian aggression.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on a third day of clashes between Ukraine’s military and Russian-backed rebels.

US President Joe Biden said he was convinced Russia would invade Ukraine, but Moscow has denied this.

Western nations have accused Russia of trying to stage a fake crisis in the eastern regions as a pretext to invade.

But speaking to a security conference in Munich, President Zelensky said Ukrainians were “not panicking, we want to live our lives”.

He accused Western leaders of a “policy of appeasement” towards Moscow and demanded Ukraine be given new security guarantees. President Zelensky travelled to Munich despite being warned by US officials that it was unsafe to leave his country.

His comments came as monitors reported a “dramatic increase” in attacks along the line dividing rebel and government forces in eastern Ukraine. There were more than 1,400 explosions in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Saturday alone, monitors said.