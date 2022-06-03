Zelensky says Russia controls a fifth of Ukrainian territor

[Source: BBC News]

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, says that Russian forces have seized 20% of his country’s territory, as Moscow’s invasion nears its 100th day.

Addressing lawmakers in Luxembourg, he added that the front line extended for more than 1,000 km (621 miles).

“All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression,” he told MPs via videolink.

Russian forces have been intensifying attacks on the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Donbas region.

UK defence officials say Russia has seized most of the city and is making “steady local gains, enabled by a heavy concentration of artillery”.