Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for 'just punishment' for Russia

[Source: BBC]

Russia must face “just punishment” over its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a pre-recorded video, the Ukrainian leader called for the creation of a special war tribunal and detailed alleged war crimes by Russia.

He also set out a peace “formula”, including more military support and to punish Russia on the world stage.

His address received a standing ovation from many of the session’s attendees.

In his introductory remarks, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of causing “catastrophic turbulence” with its “illegal war”.

He spoke on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists for duty, a move which prompted rare protests on the streets of Russia.

Mr Zelensky said the move showed his enemy was not serious about peace talks.

He condemned recently-announced plans in Russian-occupied areas of his country to hold so-called referendums on joining Russia – a plan denounced by Western leaders at the UN on Tuesday.