Ukraine war: World faces 'dark hour', Biden tells Quad summit

Mr Biden made his comments a day after he warned China over the Taiwan issue. [Source: BBC News]

The world is navigating a dark hour in our shared history with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine says US President Joe Biden.

Speaking to key Asian allies, President Biden says the war has now become a global issue underscoring the importance of defending international order.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida echoed his comments, saying that a similar invasion should not happen in Asia.

Biden was meeting the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in Tokyo in his first visit to Asia as president.

The four countries are known collectively as the Quad discussed security and economic concerns including China’s growing influence in the region – and differences over the Russian invasion.