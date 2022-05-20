Ukraine war: US fully backs Sweden and Finland Nato bids

[Source: BBC News]

US President Joe Biden has said Sweden and Finland have the “full, total, complete backing” of the US in their historic decision to apply for Nato membership.

Both countries submitted their applications this week to be part of the defence alliance, a drastic shift in European geopolitics.

The move by the two Nordic nations has been opposed by Nato ally Turkey.

Russia sees Nato as a threat and has warned of “consequences” to expansion.

To join the alliance, the two nations need the support of all 30 Nato member states.