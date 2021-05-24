Ukraine war: UN chief admits Security Council has failed

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has criticised his own organisation’s Security Council for failing to prevent or end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in the capital Kyiv, he said this was “a source of great disappointment, frustration and anger”.

“Let me be very clear: [it] failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war,” he added.

The 15-member UN Security Council is specifically tasked with ensuring global peace and security.

But it has faced criticism, including from Ukraine’s government, for failing to act since the invasion began in February.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the body and it has vetoed more than one resolution on the conflict.