World

Ukraine war: UK households offered £350 a month for hosting refugees

@BBCWorld
March 14, 2022 7:53 am
There is no sign of any end to the war in Ukraine, now in its 18th day [Source: BBC]

Households in the UK will be offered £350 a month to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC tens of thousands of people could come to the UK under the scheme and he may offer a room to a refugee.

But the Refugee Council is concerned about the level of support for those traumatised by war.

Labour said there were unanswered questions, accusing the government of “dragging its feet” over the crisis.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, people will be able to nominate a named individual or a family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months. A website to express an interest in being a sponsor will launch on Monday.

Mr Gove also told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme the government was looking at using the properties of Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK for “humanitarian purposes” but there was “quite a high legal bar” and this measure would lapse as sanctions ended.

Retailers Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are among the UK companies offering to employ Ukrainian refugees.

Asos said it wanted to attract Ukraine’s strong technology engineering skill set, while soap shop Lush said it would open up internal vacancies to refugees.

Addressing a rally outside Downing Street on Sunday, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, called for more support, weapons and humanitarian assistance.

Local authorities will also receive £10,500 in extra funding per refugee for support services – with more for children of school age, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

More than 2.5 million people have so far fled Ukraine because of Russia’s invasion, in what the UN has called the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

The government has faced criticism – including from its own MPs – over the speed and scale of its response.

Defending the government’s response, Mr Gove told the BBC the number of Ukrainians fleeing the war who had been granted visas had now risen to 3,000.

