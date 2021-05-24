Ukraine war to cause biggest price shock in 50 years: World Bank

The war in Ukraine is set to cause the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s, the World Bank has warned.

In a new forecast, it says disruption caused by the conflict would contribute to huge price rises for goods ranging from natural gas to wheat and cotton.

The increase in prices is starting to have a very large economic and

Energy prices are set to increase more than 50%, pushing up bills for households and businesses, the World Bank says.

The biggest rise will be in the price of natural gas in Europe, which is set to more than double in cost. Prices are forecast to fall next year and in 2024, but even then will remain 15% higher than they were last year.

The World Bank says this means that from the lows of April 2020 until the highs of March this year they have seen “the largest 23-month increase in energy prices since the 1973 oil price hike”, when tensions in the Middle East sent prices soaring.

Energy prices are soaring because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are set to remain high into 2024.