World

Ukraine War: Putin's daughters targeted by US sanctions

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2022 6:05 am
Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova works in academia and business. [Source: Reuters]

The US has imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including his daughters.

The list also includes the family of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and major banks.

The measures follow new revelations of atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine, including images of bodies of civilians scattered on the streets of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv.

Russia says, without evidence, the images are staged by Kyiv officials.

Even though satellite images have shown the civilians were killed when Russians were in control of Bucha, Mr Putin on Wednesday described the event as a “crude and cynical provocation by the Kyiv regime”.

Referring to the Bucha murders, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday: “There’s nothing less happening than major war crimes.”

“Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable,” Mr Biden added.

The US said that Mr Putin’s daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, were being put under sanctions “for being the adult children of Putin, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked”.

The announcement described Ms Tikhonova as “a tech executive whose work supports the GoR [the Russian government] and defence industry”.

Her sister, Ms Vorontsova, it went on, “leads state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin toward genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin”.

Asked why the US was targeting Mr Putin’s daughters, a senior Biden administration official said the US thought they could be in control of some of their father’s assets.

“We have reason to believe that Putin, and many of his cronies, and the oligarchs, hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members that place their assets and their wealth in the US financial system, and also many other parts of the world,” the official said.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them.”

 

