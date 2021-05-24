Ukraine war: Mass surrender of troops in Mariupol, says Russia

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged port of Mariupol, but Ukraine denies this.

The city’s Deputy Mayor told the BBC that Ukrainian troops there were still fighting.

Tens of thousands of people have died in Mariupol, Ukraine says.

Fighting appears to be continuing around the giant Azovstal steelworks in the port, which is one of two areas not under Russian control.