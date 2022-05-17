Ukraine war impact: McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

[Source: RNZ]

McDonald’s has said it will permanently leave Russia after more than 30 years and has started to sell its restaurants.

The move comes after it temporarily closed its 850 outlets in March.

The fast-food giant said it made the decision because of the “humanitarian crisis” and “unpredictable operating environment” caused by the Ukraine war.

Article continues after advertisement

The opening of McDonald’s first restaurant in Moscow in 1990 came to symbolize a thaw in Cold War tensions.

A year later, the Soviet Union collapsed and Russia opened up its economy to companies from the West. More than three decades later, however, it is one of a growing number of corporations pulling out.