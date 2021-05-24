Home

Ukraine war: Civilians now out of Azovstal plant in Mariupol

| @BBCWorld
May 8, 2022 8:00 am
The operation was co-ordinated by the UN and the Red Cross. [Source: BBC News]

All elderly people, women and children have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, says Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The operation to rescue civilians trapped there began a week ago.
It has been coordinated by the United Nations and Red Cross, which have not confirmed the development.

Ukrainian forces are holding out at the heavily bombed plant, the last part of the city not under Russian control.

Russia has besieged the plant for weeks, demanding the surrender of its defenders from the Azov battalion.

The whereabouts of the evacuees are not yet clear, but Ms Vereshchuk said this part of the humanitarian operation was now complete.

In the past, it has taken days for those evacuated to reach Ukrainian-held territory.

