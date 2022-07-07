Ukraine war: 21,000 alleged war crimes being investigated

[Source: BBC]

Ukraine says it is investigating more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russia since the start of its invasion.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the BBC she was receiving reports of between 200 to 300 war crimes a day.

She admitted that many trials would be held in absentia, but stressed that it was “a question of justice” to continue with the prosecutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. It denies all war crimes allegations.