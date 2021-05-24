Ukraine wants the world's largest plane to fly again

The images of the wrecked Antonov AN-225 are now an indelible memory for aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

Built-in the 1980s to ferry the Soviet space shuttle, the plane got a second life after the Cold War as the world’s largest cargo transporter, achieving records of all kinds, before being destroyed at the end of February at its home base, Hostomel airfield near Kyiv.

“The dream will never die,” tweeted the Antonov company, in reference to the plane’s nickname “Mriya,” meaning dream in Ukrainian. Solidarity poured in from every corner of the world.

But can the AN-225 ever fly again?

Answering that question first requires an assessment of the damage sustained by the aircraft.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio has seen the wreckage up close, when he visited Hostomel airfield in early April, along with other CNN journalists and the Ukrainian National Police.

“Hostomel was the scene of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since very early in the war,” he says.

Andrii Sovenko, a Kyiv-based engineer and aviation expert who has worked for the Antonov Company since 1987 and has flown on the AN-225 as part of its technical crew, has compiled a detailed list of the damage, by looking at a large number of videos and pictures of the wreckage (Antonov personnel are not yet allowed back at Hostomel due to safety concerns).

He confirms that the centre section of the fuselage and the nose of the plane — including the cockpit and the crew rest compartments — are destroyed, but it’s the plane’s onboard systems and equipment that received the most critical damage.

“Restoring them will be the hardest,” he says. “This is due to the fact that most of the various electrical systems, pumps and filters used on the AN-225 are all from the 1980s.

“They are simply no longer being made, so it’s unlikely that they can be restored exactly in the way they were,” he says.

It’s not all bad news: portions of the wings, including aerodynamic surfaces such as flaps and ailerons, appear to have suffered minor damage, and they could be salvageable.

Most of the six engines also seem intact, and the whole tail section of the plane is affected just by shrapnel damage, leaving it in acceptable condition.