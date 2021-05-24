Ukraine urges Red Cross not to open Russian office

Home

BBC NEWS
March 28, 2022 8:48 am

Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) not to open a planned office in southern Russia.

The committee says it would legitimise Moscow’s “humanitarian corridors” and the alleged abduction and forced deportations of Ukrainians.

Earlier, Russian media reported the head of the Red Cross had asked Russia to facilitate the opening of a Red Cross office in Rostov-on-Don, where temporary accommodation camps have been erected by Russia for people transported from Ukraine.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s top humanitarian official, says Russia has created the sham safe corridors, says the Red Cross is being “used” by the Russians.

But the ICRC has told Reuters it has no “first-hand” information about reports of forced evacuations to Russia from Ukraine and it does not facilitate any such operations.

It says its priority “is to reach victims of armed conflict, wherever they are, in order to assist them”.

