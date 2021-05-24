Ukraine under full-scale Russian attack

Things are moving fast in Ukraine as the country is now under full-scale Russian attack.

Much of the information coming from both sides remains unverified but it is clear that Russia is mounting a major assault.

Russian missile strikes and explosions have been reported near major cities and targeting military infrastructure. Russia says it has destroyed more than 70 military targets.

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft but this has not been confirmed.

Fierce fighting is reported in the east, where Russian forces are said to have attacked a hospital in the Donetsk region. There are said to be clashes in the port cities of Odesa and Mariupol.

Russia appears to be in control of the Antonov airbase, around 15-20 miles outside Kyiv. But Ukraine says it is fighting back and a battle appears to be continuing there.

The number of overall casualties continues to be unclear. Dozens of military personnel and civilians are reported killed.

More than 4,000 people, mostly women, and children have so far fled across the border from Ukraine into Moldova. It’s not yet clear whether they intend to stay there or cross into Romania.

One explanation for the high number of women and children is that the Ukrainian authorities are preventing the departure of men of military age, but there is no independent confirmation of that.

Regional representative of the UN Refugee Agency, Roland Schilling told the BBBC they expect much larger numbers and they are aware of large queues forming at border crossings and are preparing their humanitarian response together with other UN agencies.

The UN has previously warned that an invasion of Ukraine could trigger a large-scale refugee crisis.