Full Coverage

World

Ukraine to enter state of emergency at midnight

BBC NEWS
February 24, 2022 8:30 am

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency for 30 days, from midnight tonight.

The bill was approved by Ukraine’s parliament just now. It introduces personal document checks and gives the government power to impose a curfew if needed.

Ukraine will impose restrictions on a range of digital and radio communication services, which the government says could inflame the situation.

And it means military reservists will not be allowed to leave the country.

The declaration affects all of Ukraine apart from two eastern regions which have been in a state of emergency since 2014.

