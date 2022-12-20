Ukraine to boost Belarus border defences as Putin meets Lukashenko

Vladimir Putin (L) and Alexander Lukashenko shake hands before their meeting at the Palace of Independence in Minsk [Source: EPA via BBC]

Ukraine is tightening up the defence of its border with Belarus over fears that Russia may be preparing a fresh attack, a government official has said.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin told the BBC Ukraine would be bolstering the Belarusian border with armed forces and ammunition.

The news came as Vladimir Putin travelled to Minsk to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus shares a border with Russia as well as Ukraine.

The Russian president later ordered the strengthening of Russia’s borders and of social control within Russia. He said the security services should quickly thwart any attempt to violate Russia’s borders, combat risks coming from abroad, and identify traitors and saboteurs.

He also said the special services should ensure the safety of people living in the parts of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own. In some of these areas, most notably Kherson, Russia recently suffered significant military reverses.

Russia’s defence ministry announced that its troops stationed in Belarus would conduct joint military exercises with Belarus.

Reacting to this and the visit Mr Yenin confirmed: “We are building up our defence lines all across the border with Russia and with Belarus.”

While Belarus has not become involved in the war directly, it did allow Russian troops to use its territory to launch the invasion in February.