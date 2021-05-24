Ukraine suspends exports of some products amid risk of food shortages

Ukraine has suspended exports of some food products, its government announced Sunday.

Exports of “meat, rye, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet and salt” will be halted, a Ukrainian government statement said.

Exports of wheat, corn, poultry, eggs and oil will be allowed only with the permission of the Ministry of Economy, according to the statement.

Supermarkets across the country are running short of produce as supply routes become more difficult.