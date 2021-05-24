Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy

Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritizing money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says the democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system.

Russia’s six-week-long invasion has forced over 4 million to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.

Washington on Wednesday announced measures such as sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, days after the grim discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in Bucha, north of Kyiv, when it was retaken from Russian forces.