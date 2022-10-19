Ukraine says threat to power grid ‘critical’ amid Russian attacks

[Source: Aljazeera]

Ukraine has warned of an emerging “critical” risk to its power grid after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says repeated Russian bombardments have destroyed one-third of the country’s power facilities as winter approaches.

The warning on Tuesday came as Russian forces claimed to have retaken territory from Ukrainian troops in the eastern Kharkiv region, Moscow’s first announced capture of a village there since being nearly entirely pushed out of the region last month.

At the same time, Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across the country, causing blackouts and disrupting water supplies, one day after the capital was bombarded with a swarm of suicide drones.