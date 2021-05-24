Ukraine-Russia talks offer glimmer of hope in fifth week of war

Russian Foreign Minister visits China and India under shadow of Ukraine war

Week five of Russia’s war in Ukraine brought some Ukrainian successes around Kyiv and a Russian reorientationto focus on “liberating” the eastern Donbas region, suggesting Moscow is giving up on regime change and focusing on territorial gains with a view to a settlement.

The week also offered a glimpse of what that settlement might look like.

Ukraine put forward a detailed proposal of neutrality as negotiators met in Istanbul on March 29. It included pledges to not join military alliances or host foreign troops, and that it would remain a non-nuclear power.

That would mean Ukraine would give up its aspirations to join NATO, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded.