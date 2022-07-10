Ukraine reports heavy Russian missile strikes in east and south

A burning apartment block hit by Russian fire in Siversk, eastern Ukraine [Source: BBC]

Russian missile and rocket strikes have caused more widespread damage in towns and cities across eastern and southern Ukraine, regional officials say.

Four civilians died in a strike on Siversk, a town in Donetsk region, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Civilian areas of Druzhkivka, in the same region, were also hit. A supermarket was destroyed and a large crater appeared nearby.

The BBC was unable to verify details of the latest strikes.

Russian ground forces do not appear to have made significant advances in the past 24 hours in their push to take the rest of Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials also reported Russian missile strikes on parts of Kharkiv, in the north, Mykolaiv in the south and Kryvyi Rih, a southern city north-east of Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian forces are fiercely defending Mykolaiv, a strategic river port on a key route to Odesa, which is Ukraine’s main export hub. The Russian navy is still preventing Ukraine from shipping grain out of Odesa.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has urged residents to leave Russian-occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. The warning appeared to herald further Ukrainian counter-attacks.

The Russians are occupying the city of Kherson, but Ukrainian forces have taken back some parts of the region.