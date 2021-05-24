Ukraine renews call for aid to be allowed into Mariupol

Ukraine earlier renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the besieged port city of Mariupol and for civilians to be allowed to leave.

Residents of Mariupol, a key strategic target for Moscow, have endured weeks of Russian bombardment with no power or running water.

Ukraine has previously accused Russian forces of bombing a theatre where civilians were sheltering in Mariupol.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said: “We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians.”

Vereshchuk also said Russia’s armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine.