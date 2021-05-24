Home

World

Ukraine rejects deadline to surrender in Mariupol as Russia threatens to eliminate resistance

CNN News
April 18, 2022 8:00 am
An aerial view taken on April 12, 2022, shows the city of Mariupol, where officials say up to 22,000 people may have died. [Source: CNN News]

Ukrainian forces besieged in Mariupol have rejected Russia’s demands to surrender and are still resisting an unrelenting assault on the southeastern port city.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the city, which has been surrounded by Russian troops since March 1st, has not fallen.

Ukrainian troops trapped in the city are holding out against the Russian onslaught despite overwhelming odds. But they are confined to pockets of resistance, and their numbers are unclear.

Shmyhal says they still have their military forces and soldiers, so they will fight until the end and as for now they are still in Mariupol.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol also rejected the Russian ultimatum earlier on Sunday.

The comments come after Russia’s Ministry of Defense called on the Ukrainian soldiers still in Mariupol to surrender by 1 p.m. local time Sunday, warning anyone still resisting after the deadline “will be eliminated.”

The ministry later confirmed the ultimatum had been ignored.

In a statement, the Russian ministry said the surrounded Ukrainian soldiers “were offered to voluntarily lay down arms and surrender in order to save their lives.”

“However, the Kiev nationalist regime forbade negotiations about surrendering,” the Ministry claimed.

