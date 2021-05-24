Ukraine military: Russia trying to rebuild and regroup

In its daily morning update, Ukraine’s military says that rather than launching fresh offensives, Russian forces were largely focused on replenishing their losses and repairing damaged equipment throughout Saturday.

It also accused Russia of “deliberately creating conditions for a humanitarian crisis” in the areas its forces were occupying, by preventing an aid convoy from reaching Kherson last night.

In an earlier post, the military claimed to have restored its line of defence in the south in several areas and said that it had successfully halted a Russian offensive near Izyum in the east.

The BBC cannot independently verify these claims.