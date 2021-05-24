Ukraine maternity and children's ward in ruins after Russia strike

A maternity ward and a children’s ward have been destroyed in a Russian airstrike on a hospital in the southern city of Mariupol, officials there says.

“The destruction is colossal,” the city council says.

There are reports of many dead and injured in the city, where people have been trapped for days with little food

Article continues after advertisement

Russia earlier agreed on a new 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six of the worst-affected areas in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Deputy PM.

Civilians have been leaving the northeastern city of Sumy and Enerhodar, the cities’ mayors say.

But Ukraine says continued Russian shelling has again stopped residents leaving the besieged city of Mariupol as well as Izyum near Kharkiv

Ukraine says the former nuclear plant at Chernobyl has lost its power supply, following the site’s seizure by Russian troops