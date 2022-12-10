Ukraine gets more U.S. aid as Russia-Iran ties worry West

The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine yesterday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, which a British envoy says involves Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return.

Tehran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine, where officials warned on Friday of a winter-long power deficit after repeated Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

White House national security spokesperson told reporters Washington is concerned about the “deepening defence partnership” between Iran and Russia, and will work to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.

Washington is sending a $275 million package of aid to Ukraine to strengthen air defences and defeat drones.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward says Iran sent hundreds of drones that Russia had used in Ukraine.