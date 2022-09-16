Ukraine finds mass burial site in Izyum after Russians driven out

[Source: Aljazeera]

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russians ‘leaving death behind’ after more than 440 bodies were discovered in the northeastern town.

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in woods near the northeastern city of Izyum, days after recapturing it from occupying Russian forces.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the discovery of the burial site — containing some 440 bodies — in his address to the country on Thursday night.

A regional police official said earlier that some of those killed had died in shelling or air raids.

Journalists who travelled to the site described hundreds of graves marked with simple wooden crosses among the trees. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Investigators were using metal detectors to look for any hidden explosives.

It was not possible to immediately verify the Ukrainian claims and there was no immediate response from Russia.

In his address, Zelenskyy invoked the killings in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, where Ukrainians found bodies of civilians lying in the streets in early April after Russian soldiers withdrew. He also referenced the southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine says tens of thousands of civilians probably died in the Russian assault and prolonged siege.