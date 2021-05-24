Ukraine evacuates more than 7,000 via humanitarian corridors

A total of 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Four out of seven planned safe routes are working, she said.

Of the total, 3,985 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, she said, adding that the government plans to send about 50 buses to pick up evacuees from Mariupol on Monday.