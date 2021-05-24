Home

World

Ukraine demands new round of sanctions against Russia

CNN
March 6, 2022 10:42 am

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a televised address on Saturday that his country wanted stronger sanctions against Russia.

“They include, among others, banning the Russians bank Sberbank from SWIFT, closing European ports for Russian ships, closing access of Russia to cryptocurrency and stopping purchases of Russian oil,” Kuleba said.

Russian oil “smells with Ukrainian blood today,” the foreign minister said, adding that “buying it is financing Russian war crimes.”

He reiterated Ukraine’s call on international allies to protect Ukrainian airspace from the “indiscriminate and barbaric bombardment by the Russians” and to provide the country with “combat aircraft and serious air defense, missiles and weapons.”

“My message to the world is clear. When all European and other leaders at all ceremonies throughout the year, repeat those separate words, ‘never again,’ they now need to prove with actions that they stand by those words,” Kuleba remarked, harking back to the Nazi bombings of European capitals during World War II.

“Prove now that you have learned to the lessons of the past, that a new brutal force in Europe can be stopped before it drags the whole continent into devastating conflict,” the foreign minister said, concluding his speech.

During the message, Kuleba commended the “admirable” courage of “peaceful protestors” in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson who “demonstrated in front of armed Russian invaders,” telling them that “they are Ukrainians, and their city belongs to Ukraine.”

“The message of the heroic Ukrainian people is simple,” he said. “Russians, go home. You are on foreign land where no one needs you. And no one welcomes you with flowers. Putin, leave Ukraine alone. You will not win this war,” Kuleba emphasized during the brief message.

