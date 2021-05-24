Ukraine crisis: No sign of Russian de-escalation, Nato chief says

There is no sign that Russian forces are de-escalating near Ukraine, Nato’s secretary-general says, despite claims from Moscow that it is pulling some troops back from the border.

Jens Stoltenberg said Russia still had a huge force ready to attack Ukraine.

He warned that the threat from Russia had become a “new normal”, adding that the defensive alliance was considering strengthening its eastern flank.

Russia later denied Mr Stoltenberg’s assessment of the situation.

A Kremlin spokesman reiterated that some troops were being withdrawn following the completion of military drills. Its defence ministry also published video on Wednesday purporting to show tanks leaving Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Speaking at a summit of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said the alliance was considering setting up new battle groups in central and south-eastern Europe.

He said this was part of ongoing measures to bolster European defence – on which $270bn (£199bn) had been spent since 2014 – although he attempted to reassure Russia that Nato was not a threat.

France had offered to lead one such battle group in Romania, he said.

Russia’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said it was “no longer interested” in Mr Stoltenberg’s statements.