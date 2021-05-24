Ukraine crisis: Don't create panic, Zelensky tells West

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West not to create panic amid the build-up of Russian troops on his country’s borders.

He told reporters that warnings of an imminent invasion were putting Ukraine’s economy at risk.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he believed Russia could attack its neighbour next month.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia, however, denies it is planning to invade and on Friday its foreign minister said Moscow did not want war.

While Russia has about 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Mr Zelensky said he did not see a greater threat now than during a similar massing of troops last spring.