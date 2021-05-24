Home

World

Ukraine conflict: The civilian lives lost to Russia's war

| @BBCWorld
February 28, 2022 5:00 pm
A boy died when this block of flats was shelled in north-eastern Ukraine

The number of civilians killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rising by the day.

By Sunday, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner put the number of civilian casualties at 210, including several children.

Among the dead was a girl called Polina, who was in her final year of primary school in the capital Kyiv.

According to Kyiv’s local authority, she and her parents were shot dead by a Russian sabotage on a street in the northwest of the capital.

Several other civilians have died.

A seven-year-old girl died in an attack on a kindergarten and 10 members of Ukraine’s ethnic Greek community were killed when their villages came under fire in the south.

