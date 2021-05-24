Home

World

Ukraine conflict: Scores feared dead after Russia attack on Mykolaiv barracks

BBC NEWS
March 20, 2022 9:41 am

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to have been killed after an attack on a military barracks on Friday.

About 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks when three Russian missiles hit the base on the northern edge of Mykolaiv, a source told the BBC. Some 57 injured people were being treated in hospitals, another source said.

There are no official casualty figures.

Rescue workers crawling over giant piles of rubble found a survivor on Saturday – 30 hours after the attack.

The man was carried down the steep mountain of rubble in a stretcher and taken away by ambulance towards the city centre.

However, the temperature in Mykolaiv last night was minus 6C and it’s feared there may not be many more survivors.

