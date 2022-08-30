Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Russia has occupied large swathes of Ukraine's Kherson region since its invasion began on 24 February. [Source: BBC News]

Ukraine’s military claims to have broken through Russia’s first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region.

The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country’s south.

It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off Russian forces there from main supply routes.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia’s military claims that Ukrainian troops suffered “heavy losses” during an unsuccessful attacking attempt.

The claims by both Ukraine and Russia have not been independently verified.

Russia has occupied large swathes of Ukraine’s Kherson region since its invasion began on 24 February.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Kakhovka operational group in the south said that one regiment of Russian-backed forces had left its positions in the Kherson region.

It added that Russian paratroopers providing the backup had fled the battlefield.

Ukraine’s Hromadske TV said three of its sources in Ukraine’s military confirmed that the first line of defence had been broken.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian army spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said “any military operation requires ‘silence’ regime”, urging Ukrainians to be patient.

“Our main efforts have been focused on destroying the enemy’s ammunition storage bases. More than 10 of such bases were destroyed over the past week,” she said.

But Ms Humeniuk refused to give any further details.

Russia’s defence ministry responded later on Monday, saying that Ukrainian troops had attempted an offensive in the Kherson and neighbouring Mykolaiv regions.

The ministry is quoted by Russia’s state-run news agencies as saying this operation had failed, and that the Ukrainian troops had “suffered heavy losses”.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military also said it had struck multiple targets in the region, including a factory in Beryslav and a Russian army post by the North Crimean Canal.

Kyiv officials claim to have used US-supplied Himars rocket systems to destroy three bridges crossing the Dnipro River, strikes it said would cut the Russian forces occupying Kherson off from weapons and troop reinforcements.

According to Western military sources, Kyiv’s strikes on the river crossings are part of a targeted effort to isolate Russian troops on the right (western) bank of the river with the ultimate goal of recapturing the entire Kherson region.

Moscow relied on the bridges to resupply their troops stationed west of the Dnipro river, who are now at risk of becoming isolated from the rest of Russia’s occupying forces.

Russian outlets also reported on Monday that Ukraine had struck targets in the Kherson region – but reported that the strikes had focused on civilian infrastructure.

Moscow-appointed regional official Vladimir Leontyev claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces had shelled a hydropower plant and floodway in the Kherson city of Novaya Kakhovka, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Its forces also claimed to have shot down three ballistic missiles and 21 rockets reportedly fired by Ukrainian forces.