Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian positions on the north-east of Kherson, a strategic Russian-held city in southern Ukraine.
The advance was reported by the Russian military and Russian-installed officials in the region.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says “there are new liberated settlements in several regions”.
In the east, Ukrainian forces pushed into Russian-held Luhansk region as Zelensky says fierce fighting continues in many areas.
