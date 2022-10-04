Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

[Source: BBC]

Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian positions on the north-east of Kherson, a strategic Russian-held city in southern Ukraine.

The advance was reported by the Russian military and Russian-installed officials in the region.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says “there are new liberated settlements in several regions”.

In the east, Ukrainian forces pushed into Russian-held Luhansk region as Zelensky says fierce fighting continues in many areas.