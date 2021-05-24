Home

Ukraine blocks main airport

CNN News
February 26, 2022 5:00 pm
Kyiv's international airport. [Source: The Guardian]

New satellite images of Kyiv’s international airport, appearing unscathed — but its runways have been blocked by vehicles.

The images, released by Planet Labs PBC, verify rumours of actions taken across Ukraine before the Russian invasion began.

At the airport, runways and taxiways are blocked, allegedly in an effort to prevent Russian aircraft from landing and utilizing the airport.

Russia’s broad offensive, beginning early Thursday, targeted military infrastructure across Ukraine as well as several airports and other key installations using missile attacks and long-range artillery.

Kyiv’s international airport was one of the chief targets.

Russian forces have taken control of portions of northern Ukraine outside the capital of Kyiv.

They’ve also moved into the city of Kherson, north of the Crimean peninsula.

Several bursts of gunfire were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, close to the city centre.

The mayor of the town of Vasilkiv, about 35 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said fierce fighting is now taking place in the middle of the town.

Mayor Natalia Balasynovich says that there were losses on the Ukrainian side, many wounded, unfortunately, they are in the 200s.

