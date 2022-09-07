Ukraine backs UN call for nuclear plant safe zone

[Source: BBC]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed calls by the UN nuclear agency for a safety protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The plant has been occupied by Russia since the start of the war and it has come under repeated attack since.

Following last week’s much-awaited visit, the UN concluded that shelling must end immediately.

Zelensky says he will support the safety zone if it aimed to demilitarise the territory of the nuclear plant.

In a report published on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency says shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power station could lead to unlimited release of radioactive materials, while the presence of Russian military equipment on site could undermine its security.

The plant lies on the southern bank of the River Dnieper, across the water from Ukrainian-held towns and military positions.

Both sides have accused each other of targeting the plant, occupied by Russian forces in early March.