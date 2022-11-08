Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change - Rishi Sunak

[Source: BBC]

The war in Ukraine is a reason to act faster to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told the UN climate summit COP27.

“Climate and energy security go hand-in-hand,” he said in his first international appearance since taking office.

Leaders from 120 countries are meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to discuss next steps in curbing climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Key topics are compensation and support for the most-affected countries.

In a series of speeches, leaders urged rich countries to stay the course in stopping further climate change, despite the war in Ukraine and global financial problems.