World

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in a basement in Mariupol’s ruins

Associated Press

May 25, 2022 2:30 pm

People board transport during an evacuation of civilians in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. [Source: AP]

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst sufferings of the 3-month-old war.

The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the neighbourhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. He did not say when they were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes it one of the deadliest known attacks of the war.

Heavy fighting, meanwhile, was reported in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that Moscow’s forces are intent on seizing. Russian troops took over an industrial town that hosts a thermal power station and intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and other cities.

Article continues after advertisement


A girl rides a bicycle in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine.

Twelve people were killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region of the Donbas, according to the regional governor. And the governor of the Luhansk region of the Donbas said the area is facing its “most difficult time” in the eight years since separatist fighting erupted there.

“The Russians are advancing in all directions at the same time. They brought over an insane number of fighters and equipment,” the governor, Serhii Haidai, wrote on Telegram. “The invaders are killing our cities, destroying everything around.” He added that Luhansk is becoming “like Mariupol.”

Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a nearly three-month siege that ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned a steel plant where they had made their stand. Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remain out a prewar population of 450,000, many of them trapped during the encirclement with little food, water, heat or electricity.

At least 21,000 people were killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities, who have accused Russia of trying to cover up the horrors by bringing in mobile cremation equipment and by burying the dead in mass graves.


A woman rides a bicycle past a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. 

During the assault on Mariupol, Russian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital and a theatre where civilians were taking shelter. An Associated Press investigation found that close to 600 people died in the theatre attack, double the figure estimated by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of waging “total war” and seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.

“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Zelensky said, referring to the end of World War II.

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory. Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring cities are the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region still under Ukrainian government control.

Russian forces have achieved “some localized successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, British military authorities said.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces in the region are facing a difficult situation.

“Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there,” Zelenskyy said late Tuesday in his nightly address to the nation. “Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”

In the Donetsk region, Moscow’s troops took over the industrial town of Svitlodarsk, which hosts a thermal power station and had a prewar population of about 11,000, and raised the Russian flag there.

“They have now hung their rag on the local administration building,” Serhii Goshko, the head of the local Ukrainian military administration, told Ukraine’s Vilny Radio, in a reference to the Russian flag. Goshko said armed units were patrolling Svitlodarsk’s streets, checking residents’ documents.


A resident sits outside a house ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian troops also shelled the eastern city of Slovyansk with cluster munitions, hitting a private building, according to Mayor Vadym Lyakh. He said casualties were avoided because many people had already left their homes, and he urged the remaining residents to evacuate west. Heavy fighting was also underway in the city of Lyman.

Amid the fighting, two top Russian officials appeared to acknowledge that Moscow’s advance has been slower than expected, though they vowed the offensive would achieve its goals.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council. said the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.” And Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a meeting of a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states that Moscow is deliberately slowing down its offensive to allow residents of encircled cities to evacuate — though forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets.

Hours later, Zelenskyy mocked Shoigu’s assertion.

“Well, after three months of searching for an explanation for why they were unable to break Ukraine in three days, they couldn’t think of anything better than to say that’s what they planned,” he said in his video address.

Russian officials also announced that Moscow’s forces had finished clearing mines from the waters off Mariupol and that a safe corridor will open Wednesday for the exit of as many as 70 foreign ships from Ukraine’s southern coast.


Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, there were signs of recovery after weeks of bombardment. Residents formed long lines to receive rations of flour, pasta, sugar and others staples this week. Moscow’s forces withdrew from around Kharkiv earlier this month, pulling back toward the Russian border in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks, though Russia continues to shell the area from afar, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

Galina Kolembed, the aid distribution center coordinator, said that more and more people are returning to the city. Kolembed said the center is providing food to over 1,000 people every day, a number that keeps growing.

“Many of them have small kids, and they spend their money on the kids, so they need some support with food,” she said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the top commander who held out inside the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol said Tuesday that she had a brief telephone conversation with her husband, who surrendered to the Russians and was taken prisoner last week.

Kateryna Prokopenko, who is married to Azov Regiment leader Denys Prokopenko, said the call broke off before he could say anything about himself.

She said the call was made possible under an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the Red Cross.

Prokopenko and Yuliia Fedosiuk, the wife of another soldier, said several families received calls in the past two days. The women said they are hopeful the soldiers will not be tortured and will eventually “come back home.”

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Moscow-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, told the Russian Interfax agency that preparations are underway for a trial of captured Ukrainian soldiers, including the Mariupol defenders.

Fijians have hospitality in their DNA: Koya

Man jailed for severing wife’s hand

Fiji bolsters its state of preparedness

Hearing date set for "no jab, no job" policy

IMF supports Fiji's economic recovery

New Higgins Asphalt Plant to boost the economy

Support announced to assist MSME’s financial reports 

Fiji Police committed to human rights: Nair

Coral baskets used to rehabilitate reefs in Taveuni

Boarding school switches to biogas to address food security

COVID measures to be considered for monkeypox: Dr Fong

Kiwi soars on hawkish RBNZ, greenback bounces from 1-month low

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in a basement in Mariupol’s ruins

Why Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy

Students rub shoulders with Drua stars

Winless Rewa remains positive

Sadrugu on the reserves for Cowboys

BBC apologises after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appears on screen

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare New Video of Actor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Lemanu launches new programme to deal with drug abuse

Krishna scores in ATK’s dominant win

Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC

Heard and Momoa lacked natural 'chemistry' in 'Aquaman

Medal haul for young Weightlifting Fiji team

Teacher and 14 pupils killed in Texas school shooting

Nation asked to sing Sweet Caroline for the Queen

North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

Ball in play concerns for Drua

Chinese FM to visit Solomon Islands amid security pact worry

Serritslev eyes young players in Fiji FACT

Fixing wastewater discharge overflow costly: WAF

Assam floods: Flood leaves thousands without food and water

Two men to front court for alleged robbery

Worrying trend for global disasters

Disaster readiness at the community level is critical: Soko

Business environment tough: FCEF

Five potential investors explore opportunities in Fiji

Ukraine war: World faces 'dark hour', Biden tells Quad summit

State wants re-trial on one of the country's largest drug bust cases

NZ army engineers help rebuild school

Blake returns, Sivo in reserves

Discussions underway to control plastic pollution

Coach training underway for Cricketers

Force ignite finals hope

MOH prepares to deal with monkeypox

Fiji base for Drua in 2023, Big T out

Collective approach needed to mitigate disaster risks

Character of players speaks volume

Love Island's eBay styling could change second hand buying habits

FIFA representatives commend Fiji Football’s progress

NRL Indigenous Round launched

Lakeba Cricket wins 10th challenge

Tender Board refutes claims by disbarred lawyer

Concerns over continued efforts to proceed with surf wave project

Boris Johnson pictured drinking at No 10 lockdown event

Big bula welcome for guests at Sheraton Tokoriki

Fiji marketed as best outsourcing destination

Ram Sami products get Fijian Made accreditation

Ruling on notice for case of FBC against FLP

Businessman questioned over alleged attempted rape

USP Council makes three new appointments

Coke prepares to ditch two flavours, launch new product

Biden welcomes new Australian PM to Indo-Pacific club

Habosi and Taliga available for selection

IPC Guideline will improve health care delivery

Kapawale further remanded, prosecution needs strong evidence

FIU plans to review cash transaction reporting

Mobil and Fiji FA continue partnership

Sale of long-lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress put on hold by judge

World Bank project to create green jobs in Fiji

Fiji can offer round the clock support: Janif

Strong leadership crucial in DRR efforts: Seruiratu

Billie Eilish's Tourette's Syndrome

Man pleads not guilty to rape charge

Russian diplomat quits over war in Ukraine

Mikaele to jump to Super League

Wall Street ends higher after 7 weeks of losses

Ellen may have revealed sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s baby

Monkeypox virus outbreaks are containable: WHO

Kate Moss expected as witness in Heard-Depp trial

Rapid response essential for minimal economic impact

Creek de-silting works safeguards farms and infrastructure

Sheraton Tokoriki Island to reopen today after 2 years

Deadly Tongan volcano unlikely to erupt in near future

Russian soldier jailed for life for killing Ukrainian civilian

Talacolo unwell, Mocencagi monitored

Matawalu hopes to make final 23

Key areas need fixing says Nasinu manager

Bird stays with Dragons

Fiji monitoring outbreaks of concern including monkeypox

Change in mindset says report

Locals victimized by cash gifting scams

WHO reminds countries of goals

Keeping public debt on sustainable path is vital: Bo Li

Biden vows to defend Taiwan in apparent US policy shift

New NMW received well by employers: Kumar

RHD symptoms to be taken seriously

57 COVID-19 cases recorded

Fiji wins VETA Awards in Mumbai

PM pledges support for farmers

Road closures expected in Lautoka following Drua match

Nadi leads Digicel Fiji FACT standings

Fiji men’s netball team named

Transylvania-set ‘R.M.N.’ probes a ubiquitous crisis

Waerea-Hargreaves to face fine for verbal abuse

SODELPA supporters rejected by PAP

Same-sex marriage needs calm and rational debate

Fiji recovering well from the pandemic: ADB

Pandemic taught many lessons: Dr Fong

Biting social satire delights Cannes

Policies critical to cushion impacts of global inflation

PM stands by the people

Russian officer reveals why he quit war

Creator of ‘Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies

Former SG’s judgment moved to Thursday

FijiCare Insurance partners with HFC Bank

Health Ministry deliberates over monkeypox

ADB, Fiji sign over $6m grant to prepare for tourism upswing

Fiji’s economic rebound on track

Vanua match as Super Rugby curtain raiser 

Labourer cops mandatory life sentence for killing elderly man

Suva wary of big challenge ahead

Working hours for security officers under review

Cobbo continues to impress

Albanese ready to work with Pacific countries

Sun Insurance plans more investments

US flies in 35 tonnes of baby formula

Renowned Fijian author wins Short Story Prize

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress details

Albanese sworn in as Australia's new prime minister

Russia presses Donbas attacks

WHO expects more monkeypox cases globally

Suva businessman taken in for questioning

French street artist Miss. Tic dies aged 66

Crypto Ponzi scheme exposed

WHO holds emergency meeting on monkeypox

Fiji wins gold in Toulouse

Alleged speeding causes fatal accident in Nadi

Bainimarama congratulates Australia’s new PM

Fijiana third in overall standings

London 7s pools drawn

Drua grateful for support

Early warning systems needs to be accelerated

Man City wins sixth EPL title

Deo proves worth

FHEC seeks legal opinion on sexual harassment complaints

Indiscipline a worry for Highlanders

Alternative ways to be looked into disciplining students

Sun Insurance to grow investment in Fiji

Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents

GCC and discrimination have no place in Fiji: PM

FHTA conducts child safe tourism and respectful workplaces training

Government to strengthen women empowerment in Fiji

Third place finish for Fijiana in Toulouse

Papalii celebrates 250th game in style

Fiji to face Ireland in Toulouse final

Fijiana falls to NZ in Cup semis

Wasasala double stuns Rewa

Nabenu heads home the winner

Cement Company ordered to stop operations following breaches

Monkeypox outbreak hits 92, cases to grow: WHO

FijiFirst opens office in Nadi

SODELPA provisional candidates must toe the line

Ravouvou primed for Chiefs clash

Exciting plans for Men’s Netball

Trbojevic’s season over

Volunteers create awareness on anti-pornography and non-violence

Nadi thumps Navua in Fiji Fact

Anthony Albanese signals climate policy change

Japan turns away from post-WWII pacifism

Tailevu Naitasiri kicks off Fiji Fact on a high

Labor is projected to win 2022 federal election

Health bill from NCD increases

Pace a factor for the Drua

New Sun-business hub opened in Nadi

Guideline to be developed for prefect selection: Kumar

Over 46,000 visitor arrivals in April

Silktails go down fighting

Biden highlights Hyundai's $10B US investment

NZ 7s out of top eight for the first time

Bulldogs set to lose another star

Margot Robbie to star in Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie

Russia cuts off gas exports to Finland in symbolic move

Charles and Camilla to star in jubilee EastEnders episode

Turkey: Huge rally for opposition's Canan Kaftancioglu

Broadcast TV’s reduced role made clear

Ed Sheeran welcomes second daughter

Zelensky: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

Bolaca saves the day, Fiji to face Samoa in semis

Tuiteci unfazed, lodges complaint against Duru

No COVID admissions a positive sign

Anthony Albanese makes history with 2022 federal election victory

Officers reminded to conduct investigations diligently

Mabey Bridge CEO meets with PM

Scott Morrison lost the election as Anthony Albanese triumphs in a sea of teal

Fijiana to face New Zealand in Cup semi-final

From public housing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Typical Farebrother match: Tuisese

‘Sky Blues’ in high spirits

Barrett drop-goal seals top spot for Blues