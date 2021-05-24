UK will pay households $456 a month to host Ukrainian refugees

The United Kingdom will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

This as the government moves to deflect anger over its response to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new scheme called “Homes for Ukraine” will let refugees from the war come to the UK even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

The UK will pay people 350 pounds ($456) a month if they can offer refugees a spare room or property for a minimum period of six months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to portray the UK as helping lead the global response to the Russian invasion – which Moscow calls a “special operation” – but his government has faced criticism for delays in accepting refugees.

Article continues after advertisement

Legislators from all the main political parties have attacked the government’s insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving in the UK, saying this prioritised bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war.

Under the new scheme, members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups should be able to offer accommodation via a web page by the end of next week, the government said.

“The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can,” Michael Gove, the minister for housing, said in a statement.

“I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it.”