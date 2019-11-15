Home

UK will invest more than $250 million in COVID-19 vaccine

CNN
March 27, 2020 6:58 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government will invest approximately $255 million in new funding to support global efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson also called on international leaders to work together to speed up the vaccine development process.

“While our brilliant doctors and nurses fight coronavirus at home, this record British funding will help to find a vaccine for the entire world,” Johnson said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the new funding will “ensure British scientists and researchers continue to lead the global fight” against the deadly virus.

Speaking after a virtual meeting of G20 leaders, Johnson called on world leaders to “step up” to help defeat the virus.

“The UK has led the way in responding to the economic impact of coronavirus…but without targeted and coordinated interventions from international governments, the virus could have far-reaching global implications,” he added.

