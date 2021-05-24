UK weather: Millions told to stay at home as Storm Eunice hits

Millions of people have been told to stay at home as one of the worst storms in decades, Storm Eunice, hits the UK.

The Met Office has issued a second rare red weather warning to cover London, the south-east and east of England.

A red warning – meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris – is already set to cover parts of south-west England and south Wales.

Hundreds of schools will be closed, all trains in Wales are suspended and the Army is on stand-by.

Forecasters warn Eunice could bring wind gusts of up to 90mph on Friday, causing significant disruption and power cuts.

BBC Weather said it “could well be one of the worst storms in three decades”.

Eunice is the second storm in a week for the UK after Storm Dudley battered parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, leaving thousands of homes without power.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across the UK.

Red weather warnings are rare, and mean that roofs could be blown off, power lines brought down and trees uprooted – as well as flying debris which could cause a danger to life.

The last red warning was for Storm Arwen in November last year, but before that one had not been issued since the so-called “Beast from the East” in 2018.

BBC Weather meteorologist Ben Rich said he expects Eunice to “cause damage, huge disruption and coastal flooding” – but he said it was “impossible to know exactly how bad this storm is going to be”.

“Winds of the same strengths will cause different impacts in different regions of the UK – for example, coasts of western Scotland are far better prepared for 80mph winds than inland parts of southern England.”

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said although Eunice was not a hurricane, winds will reach hurricane force level.

People have been warned to “tie down” objects in their gardens, fasten doors and windows and keep cars locked in garages if possible away from trees and walls.

And the Met Office said people should avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach the highest speeds.

Hundreds of schools are staying shut on Friday due to the high winds – including in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Bristol.

Almost all Welsh councils have said their schools would close on Friday and some university campuses in Wales are also expected to close.