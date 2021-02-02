Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

World

UK variant mutates again

AP News
February 3, 2021 10:11 am

The contagious UK variant of COVID-19 has mutated again, in worrying genetic changes that may give the virus the ability to evade the immune system, according to scientists.

Public Health England reported that tests on some samples detected genomes with the E484K mutation, which has already been seen in the highly transmissible South African and Brazilian variants.

Calum Semple, a top scientist advising the UK government, told BBC radio that this “mutation of most concern” had developed spontaneously in the UK variant first detected in Kent in England’s south.

Article continues after advertisement

Sky’s science correspondent Thomas Moore said the “worrying development” meant the virus had effectively “developed a superpower” that enabled it to not only infect cells, but also to evade the immune system.

Research suggests the mutation may be more resistant to antibodies, although Moderna and Pfizer have claimed their vaccines are still effective.

Early testing by Moderna found its vaccine could protect against the mutation, although the effects may not be as strong or last as long. AstraZeneca is due to announce results on its vaccine’s effectiveness against the mutation this week.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday said a further 11 cases of mutations of concern had been identified in Bristol and 32 in Liverpool, warning of “renewed challenges posed by new variants of the coronavirus”.

At least 105 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa have already emerged in the UK, including 11 with no links to international travel: in parts of London, the West Midlands, east, southeast and northwest England.

Authorities in these areas have started offering door-to-door and mobile testing as part of a push to test 80,000 people for the variant, and are sequencing every positive test.

“In all these areas it is imperative that people stay at home and only leave home where it is absolutely essential,” Hancock said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.