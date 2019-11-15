UK vaccination programme getting under way

The first people in the UK are expected to receive a coronavirus vaccine later, as rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab begins in what is being called “V-day”.

About 70 hospital hubs in the UK are gearing up to vaccinate the over-80s and some health and care staff.

It marks the start of a mass programme aiming to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

More than 60,000 people in the UK have died after being infected with Covid, according to government figures.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using this vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Vaccination will not be compulsory.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus.

But he adds as the programme ramps up in the weeks and months ahead, it is as important as ever to keep to the Covid winter plan – following the rules in your area and remember the basics of hands, face and space.