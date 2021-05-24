UK urges youth to get COVID-19 jab with food incentives

Restaurants, ride-share apps and food delivery services are backing Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, offering discounts and even free slices of pizza to persuade young people to roll up their sleeves.

The program, announced by the Department of Health and Social Care, is designed to boost the vaccination rate among adults under 30 as Britain races to inoculate as many people as possible before colder weather arrives.

While more than 90 per cent of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of vaccine, the rate for people between the ages of 18 and 30 is about 60 per cent, according to government statistics.

As he thanked businesses for helping out, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “take advantage of the discounts.” Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands to offer incentives.