World

UK unveils new special visa for Hong Kong's BNO holders

BBC
July 23, 2020 7:46 am
The offer was made after China imposed a sweeping new security law on Hong Kong. [Source: BBC]

The UK government has unveiled the conditions under which almost three million Hong Kong residents will be able to start on a path to citizenship.

Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders and their immediate dependants will have the right to apply for a special UK visa from January, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

The offer comes after China imposed a sweeping new security law in Hong Kong.

Article continues after advertisement

Beijing has previously warned the UK not to meddle in domestic issues.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in May that all British National (Overseas) – or BNO – passport holders “are Chinese nationals” and the move would “violate international law”.

However, Ms Patel said on Wednesday that the offer meant the UK was “keeping our promise” to Hong Kong residents “to uphold their freedoms”.

