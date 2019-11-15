UK to shut schools as deaths rise to

The UK is to shut schools – but they will still need to look after children of key workers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference they will need to apply further downward pressure on cases.

Tougher restrictions in London have also not been ruled out by Johnson.

Meanwhile Italy has registered 475 new deaths – the highest one-day rise since it was hit by the virus.

Italy had more than 2500 dead and was averaging about 350 a day; China’s toll was just over 3200.

EU countries have begun turning away travellers from outside the bloc